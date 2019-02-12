Einaras von Gravrock of Cujo AI

Cujo AI , an award-winning network security and intelligence company that provides AI-driven protection, privacy and device management solutions, and AirTies , the most widely deployed provider of managed in-home Wi-Fi solutions to global service providers, announced an alliance to provide cybersecurity and Smart Wi-Fi software solutions for network operators around the world.

Specifically, the two companies will integrate their leading software solutions, making it easier to incorporate Wi-Fi management and enhanced cybersecurity on broadband gateways and in the cloud. Initially, cybersecurity analytics from the Cujo AI Platform will be incorporated into AirTies’ Remote manager , a cloud-based optimisation suite that provides service providers with real-time visibility and historical performance analysis to manage the consumer Wi-Fi experience.

The two companies will unify their gateway software agents that can be deployed as a firmware upgrade to new and existing broadband gateways, and they will collaborate on joint business opportunities with service providers.

“The dramatic rise in Internet of Things devices requires new thinking about home Wi-Fi architecture and the security of those devices and home networks,” said Philippe Alcaras, CEO of AirTies. “Cujo AI is a clear market leader in this area, and we look forward to partnering to combine advanced Wi-Fi management and cybersecurity into a unified software solution. Our combined efforts will make it easier for operators to deploy gateway software and cloud-based management that will enable operators to proactively enhance and protect their subscribers’ home networks.”

“Creating a unique environment for each smart homeowner is imperative to ensure good retention rates and keep customer churn at the minimum,” said Einaras von Gravrock, CEO of Cujo AI. “Together with AirTies, we will be able to offer a uniquely developed AI driven security solution which was built to help Network Operators to reduce costs, save time, decrease customer churn, and improve brand loyalty.

Cujo AI and AirTies technology complement each other. AirTies provides unparalleled coverage around the house. It helps to amplify the Cujo AI solutions that identify and protect all devices at home. Combined, our strengths help network operators reduce costs, save time, decrease customer churn, and improve brand loyalty.”

Cujo AI privately and securely analyses network and device activity in order to detect abnormal threat behaviors as they emerge. Cujo AI provides personalised broadband for network operators through advanced device identification, AI security, content controls.

Recently, the company has announced that it covers the connected experiences for 240Mdevices and 16M homes worldwide. Earlier this month the company also announced it is providing its cybersecurity solutions to both Comcast and Charter .

AirTies’ Smart Wi-Fi software is designed to help operators upgrade in-home Wi-Fi performance and coverage, proactively fix and monitor Wi-Fi issues, and improve overall customer satisfaction. AirTies Remote Manager maximises responsiveness and performance by leveraging both cloud-based and localised network intelligence.

AirTies also recently announced plans to acquire Technicolor’s in-home Wi-Fi Management software business, a.k.a. Wireless Doctor, and related personnel and intellectual property, subject to customary closing conditions. AirTies technologies have been deployed by more than 50 service providers across 4 different continents.

For more information about Cujo AI, click here . Additional information about AirTies is here.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus