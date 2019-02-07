Lionel Chmilewsky of CBNL

Cambridge Broadband Networks (CBNL), a global provider of millimetre wave Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solutions has expanded its portfolio, and now claims to be the only provider offering both FDD and TDD platforms. It also provides carrier-grade support for ultra-wideband wireless access solutions.

Within its VectaStar family of products, the 5G-based product deploys high-capacity, wide area coverage for communications service providers around the world. For network operators wanting to offer their customers a guaranteed quality of experience, CBNL’s 5G platform provides a carrier-grade solution for delivering SLA-backed voice, video and data services reliably to the business, city or home.

Supporting 200MHz, 100MHz and 50MHz channelisation, the platform enables gigabit-per-second connectivity for a suite of use cases, including residential and enterprise broadband access and smart city fixed wireless network connectivity. CBNL’s customers will get the benefits of superior 5G performance with unbeatably low-cost deployment and ownership.

Lionel Chmilewsky, CEO, CBNL says: “FWA delivered in the ultra-wideband frequencies is one of the key market applications for 5G. As the pioneer of mmWave FWA services CBNL has been helping network operators to build multigigabit-throughput, high-availability enterprise, residential and smart city wireless networks for many years. With much of the industry looking at the challenges associated with deploying eMBB services, CBNL has a crucial role to play in building 5G FWA networks which are easy to deploy and profitable to own.

CBNL’s portfolio enables operators with spectrum to roll out 5G-featured FWA services immediately, while maintaining a compliance pathway to 5G NR. The platform is fully integrated into CBNL’s network management system – an intelligent platform providing command and control of network elements and detailed statistical reporting. SDN interfaces and support for layer 2 NFV bring the power of network slicing and virtualisation together through an intuitive interface.

