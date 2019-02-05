Chris Burden of Memset

Managed services provider, Memset has appointed Chris Burden as chief commercial officer (CCO). The appointment follows a series of changes at the top table of the company over the previous 12 months as it pivots its cloud strategy to meet the needs of the maturing demands from cloud customers.

Chris Burden has had a broad career spanning more than 20 years, recently as the managing director of Civica’s Cloud and Managed Services division. He has worked at Memset for the past two years as sales and marketing director before taking up his new post this month. Chris will consolidate Memset’s technology stack and managed services offer, strengthen partner relationships, and expand customer acquisition within the SME marketplace.

Speaking about the move, Chris comments: “When Memset formed 17 years ago, cloud storage was in it is infancy. Today, we see a maturing understanding amongst business leaders in their use of balanced, multi-cloud strategies. Our focus over the coming period is to make sure that we are well-adjusted to this changing landscape and can support customers on this journey”.

Trusted relationships are said to be at the centre of the Memset commercial strategy. First, by ensuring a full data security wrap for customers, whether this is protecting against malicious activity, accidental loss or misuse, or ensuring up-time of service provision. Secondly, the company makes sure it maintains regular personal contact between Memset and its customers. This trust approach is underpinned by its cloud technology stack.

Chris continues: “Cloud has rapidly matured over the last few years and there are many successful reports of digital transformation and companies taking cloud-first strategies. However, this is not the full picture, and many are struggling to gain a toe-hold through a combination of a lack of skills, experience or confidence to embrace the delivery model.

“Listening to the concerns and needs of customers and smoothing the migration process is something we do very well at Memset. We enable the sort of digital agility business needs to take advantage of the rising levels of disruption occurring in nearly every industry today.”

Chris’ appointment rounds off the Memset senior leadership team with Annalisa O’Rourke becoming chief operating officer in 2018 and Nick Craig-Wood continuing as chief executive.

