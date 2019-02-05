Colin Whitbread of Epsilon

Singapore-based Epsilon, a privately-owned global communications Service Provider, has appointed Colin Whitbread as its managing director, Service and Operations. The appointment marks a new phase of growth for Epsilon as it accelerates its expansion into new market segments and delivers customer service excellence to a growing number of network-centric businesses.

Whitbread will lead the global technology, service and operations teams from Epsilon’s London office. He will be responsible for driving the transformation of the company’s technology innovation and delivering new levels of customer experience for the global business. Whitbread brings with him over two decades of experience from the industry having held senior executive positions, most recently as COO, Technology at TalkTalk, a UK PLC communications company.

“Colin has a proven track record of driving business transformation and developing customer-focused service delivery within our industry. His appointment comes at a crucial point of our business as we grow to serve in segments such as OTTs, XaaS (over-the-top and X-as a Service) companies, managed service providers and enterprises,” says Jerzy Szlosarek, CEO at Epsilon.

“Colin will play a big part in our continual transformation and help us to cascade our transformation from the network and technology elements, across the entire organisation. It is a great time to be at Epsilon and we are very excited to have him as part of our team.”

Whitbread joins Epsilon at an important stage in its journey of continual transformation. The company is expanding its capabilities to offer end-to-end solutions including software defined network (SDN) powered Data Centre Interconnection, SD-WAN solutions and Global Enterprise Voice services.

Epsilon’s move to support new kinds of customers and emerging technologies is accelerated further by its internal transformation. The company is adapting and shaping its infrastructure, operations and business culture to remove friction from the networking journey and improve its customer service excellence.

“Epsilon is one of the most exciting businesses in global networking. It has been on an incredible journey and I see tremendous opportunity to serve more customer segments across the globe,” says Colin Whitbread. “I’m excited to be part of Epsilon’s next phase of growth and help enable it to seamlessly scale its operations; offering network-centric businesses the best possible end-to-end customer experience.”

