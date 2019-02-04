The GSMA has announced further details for MWC19 Barcelona (formerly Mobile World Congress), including additional keynote speakers, participating companies, programmes and events.

Taking place 25-28 February 2019, with events being staged at Fira Gran Via, Fira Montjuïc and La Farga L’Hospitalet, MWC19 Barcelona is set to attract more than 107,000 professionals from over 200 countries and territories.

“We have an amazing show lined up for February, with more than 2,400 companies participating across the exhibition, four days of conference programming and so many other events and activities taking place at MWC19,” said a GSMA spokesperson. “With in-depth examination of topics such as 5G, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, content, security and many others, MWC Barcelona, now more than ever, is the “must-attend” industry event.”

Execs from ARM, Huawei, KT and Orange confirmed for keynotes

The GSMA announced several newly confirmed keynote speakers for MWC19 Barcelona, with executives representing mobile operators, technology providers, internet players and marketing technology companies, among others. New speakers include:

Simon Segars, CEO, ARM

Ping Guo, Rotating chairman, Huawei

Chang-Gyu Hwang, chairman and CEO, KT Corporation

Dave Grannan, co-founder and CEO, Light

Stéphane Richard, chairman and CEO, Orange Group

Anastasia Leng, founder and CEO, Picasso Labs

Vivian Chan, CEO and co-founder, Sparrho

These executives join previously announced speakers including:

James Forese, president, Citi

Blythe Masters, CEO, Digital Asset Holdings

Rich Williams, CEO, Groupon

Mats Granryd, director general, GSMA

Cher Wang, founder and CEO, HTC

Anjali Sud, CEO, Vimeo

Nick Read, CEO, Vodafone Group

Exhibition showcases latest in mobile innovation

The GSMA announced several new exhibitors for MWC Barcelona, including CloudMinds, EY, Ford, Kazakhtelecom, Rakuten, Remade, Royole, Volkswagen and Wings Mobile. These companies will be among the more than 2,400 organisations participating at MWC19, including previously announced brands such as Accenture, Alibaba Cloud, ARM, AT&T, BMW, Cisco Systems, Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson, Facebook, Google, HTC, Huawei, Intel, KT Corporation, Lenovo, LG, Mercedes-Benz, Microsoft, Nokia Solutions and Networks, NTT DOCOMO, Ooredoo, Oracle, Orange, Qualcomm Incorporated, SAP, SEAT, SK Telecom, Telefónica, Verizon, Vodafone, Xiaomi and ZTE.

MWC Barcelona will again offer attendees focused Topic Tours of the exhibition at Fira Gran Via. Led by industry experts, the 2019 Topic Tours programme includes: 5G & NFV; Cybersecurity; Internet of Things; Mobile Advertising & Apps; Retail & Digital Commerce; Sustainable Smart Cities; Transformative AI; and What’s Hot at MWC. The GSMA also offers unique Custom Experiences to address attendees’ specific business objectives and requirements.

The GSMA also announced several new sponsors for MWC Barcelona. VMware has been confirmed as the “Connectivity Event Theme Sponsor,” while Citi is the “Industry 4.0 Event Theme Sponsor”; in support of these event themes, both companies will host networking receptions open to conference attendees in Hall 4. For further information on the MWC19 themes, click here.

Support for the Women4Tech Programme continues to grow as the GSMA signed several new sponsors including Pinsent Masons and Synchronoss (Women4Tech Summit Supporting Sponsors), Red Hat (Women4Tech Roundtable Sponsor), Cisco (Women4Tech Speed Coaching and Networking Event Sponsor) and CBSi and Wall Street Journal (Women4Tech Official Partners). Finally, Wipro Limited has joined as the latest Networking Garden Sponsor.

4YFN: A future powered by the startup community

Held 25-27 February, 4 Years From Now (4YFN), the innovation platform of MWC, is set to welcome 21,000 attendees in its sixth edition in Barcelona. 4YFN attendees will have the opportunity to meet the growing global tech startup community, including over 600 tech startups exhibiting in the Innovation Market.

The 4YFN programme will feature notable speakers including Naveed Sultan, global head, Treasury and Trade Solutions, Citi; Anastasia Dedyukhina, founder, Consciously Digital; Bracken Darrell, president and CEO, Logitech; Nektarios Liolios, managing director, Startupboothcamp FinTech; and David Sable, non-executive chairman, Y&R.

GSMA launches new Women4Tech activities

New Partner Programmes at MWC

Submissions for GLOMOs close on 21 November

Register to attend MWC19

