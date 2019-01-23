Niall Norton of Openet

Openet has partnered with Iridium on the launch of Iridium Certus, said to be “the world’s first truly global broadband service”. The Ireland-based vendor’s policy control system will provide Iridium Certus with real-time network and usage management controls.

Launched in January 2019, Iridium Certus is the new advanced multi-service platform enabled by the upgraded Iridium constellation. Extending the reach of terrestrial and cellular infrastructure like never before, Iridium Certus redefines the capabilities of mobile satellite communications across maritime, IoT, aviation, land mobile, and government applications.

With a portfolio of ever-expanding voice and data services, Iridium Certus allows enterprises, governments, and individuals to connect with greater value and greater reach than any other mobile wireless network. Iridium Certus is ideal for supporting critical connectivity needs from a single platform, regardless of location, terrain, and weather events.

Openet’s policy control system will ensure that all the solutions provided by Iridium Certus make optimum use of network resources, while at the same time delivering the best network quality to Certus customers. This includes being able to manage, allocate and prioritise broadband traffic according to different factors, including real-time streaming data versus non real-time data. This can help Certus to develop compelling offers including maritime, land mobile, aviation, government and IoT applications.

Commenting on the partnership, Niall Norton, Openet CEO, says: “We are very proud to play our part in delivering and running the world’s first global broadband network. We have worked with Iridium on many projects including Wi-Fi services enablement in planes.

Certus takes this work to a new level and we look forward to working with Iridium Communications to deliver many new innovative solutions. The world is changing and becoming more interconnected, and Openet is helping make this a reality – and we aren’t done yet.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus