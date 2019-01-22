Innovation centre Plexal , which delivers Lorca , the government-backed cybersecurity programme, is partnering with the Global Cyber Alliance, City of New York, and the New York Economic Development Corporation. The partnerships are designed to help cybersecurity companies scale internationally while also expanding Plexal’s role as a major global cybersecurity cluster.

Plexal is announcing that the Global Cyber Alliance (GCA) has become a supporting partner of Plexal. As a global, collaborative non-profit dedicated to reducing cyber risk, GCA has an extensive network of dedicated partners around the world and brings a wealth of cybersecurity expertise from government and the private sector to share with Plexal members and members of the LORCA cohort to help them shape their products into viable solutions that solve real-world cyber challenges.

Plexal is also announcing its partnership with the City of New York Mayor’s Office of the chief technology officer and the New York Economic Development Corporation. This will see Plexal be the UK lead for the NYCx Cybersecurity Moonshot Challenge , with a focus on creating better cybersecurity solutions for SMEs. Plexal will both ensure UK innovators are well represented as challenge participants and also act as the primary UK landing pad for challenge winners.

Plexal will provide consultation, demo opportunities and a base for winners to develop in the UK through free coworking space and support at Plexal’s hub at Here East, London. The partnership will establish strong connections between cyber innovators based in NYC and the UK, enabling sharing of knowledge and resources that is vital to solving cybersecurity challenges on a global scale.

Global cooperation at Lorca

These partnerships build on the launch of the London Office for Rapid Cybersecurity Advancement (Lorca) in June 2018, hosted and delivered by Plexal with £13.5 million (€15.30 million) of funding from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS).

As the UK’s dedicated space for industry-led cybersecurity innovation, LORCA supports the most promising cybersecurity innovators in scaling and growing solutions to meet the most pressing industry challenges.

In terms of its international remit, LORCA’s Industry Advisory Board includes representation from Cyber Spark (the Israeli cyber hub) and the National University of Singapore, among others. LORCA also works closely with the Department for International Trade and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to connect LORCA members to international networks through delegations and trade missions.

Andrew Roughan, managing director of Plexal, says: “Sharing knowledge and being open to cooperation between global cyber innovators and industry is more important than ever. We’re looking forward to deepening our links with new global partners and acting as the UK landing pad and connector. These important partnerships with the New York Development Corporation and the Global Cyber Alliance will mean the emerging cyber stars we support can have even greater direct access to new markets and the networks they need to succeed.”

Andy Bates, GCA executive director for UK and EMEA, Global Cyber Alliance, adds: “Innovation and entrepreneurship are key to shoring up cyber defences. GCA is pleased to partner with Plexal and LORCA and participate in their program to work with scaleups working on cybersecurity challenges.”

Commenting on the news, James Patchett, president and CEO at the New York City Economic Development Corporation says: “Cybersecurity is one of our world’s greatest threats, and we need to be ambitious about protecting ourselves. That’s why we’re making New York City a hotbed for cyber innovation, to protect every New Yorker and every business – all while creating good-paying jobs. We’re proud to help launch this important challenge, which will benefit New York City and create game-changing technology for the world to share.”

