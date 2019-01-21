IX Reach, a global provider of carrier services and connectivity solutions, has expanded its partnership with AMS-IX into India. The aim is to bring robust and resilient connectivity into AMS-IX’s Internet Exchange in Mumbai.



This new partnership will enable customers to access a remote peering solution at the AMS-IX India exchange from any one of IX Reach’s 170+ points of presence (PoPs) without needing to invest in their own equipment in India.

“Offering remote peering solutions into AMS-IX India is not only an exciting move for IX Reach, but it marks the start of an exciting new period,” says Simon Vye, CEO at IX Reach. “Our customers will be able to peer in India – a region with growing interest and popularity – and hand off their traffic much closer to eyeballs, therefore saving money on transit costs and also improving quality of their connection.”

Jesse Robbers, CCO of AMS-IX comments: “Since last summer we see a great uptake in terms of port capacity, traffic and amount of connected parties varying between national and international content players, different eyeball networks and CDN parties in India. Together with IX Reach, with who we already have a long term partnership at our location in Amsterdam, we are very pleased to now further expand our footprint together.”

Connecting via a single port in any one of IX Reach’s 170+ PoPs now enables customers unlimited and direct access to AMS-IX India, all our Internet Exchange partners, SDN Cloud Connect partners, and transport connectivity services.

