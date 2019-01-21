Ulf Ewaldsson

T-Mobile US announced that Ulf Ewaldsson has joined the company as its new senior vice president, Technology Transformation, reporting directly to chief technology officer and EVP, Neville Ray. Ewaldsson brings years of network innovation experience to this new role where he will drive T-Mobile’s 5G technology evolution strategy.

Ewaldsson joins the Un-carrier after nearly 30 years at networking and telecommunications company Ericsson, where he most recently served as a senior advisor to the company’s CEO. Prior to that, Ewaldsson held various senior leadership roles including senior vice president and head of Business Area Digital Services, senior vice president and chief strategy & technology officer, head of Group Function Strategy & Technology, and head of Product Area Radio.

“We are thrilled to share the great news that Ulf is joining our team of amazing leaders at T-Mobile who continue to show the other guys what it takes to win in wireless. Just look at what we’ve done with 4G wireless! We’ve been the fastest for 19 straight quarters – nearly 5 straight years… and we’re just getting started. Adding Ulf’s passion and track record for driving innovation to the Un-carrier mix is going to take us to the next level,” said Neville Ray.

“Ulf has achieved so many firsts and truly supported the evolution of technology for telecommunications across the globe. Bringing him on board is a total win for T-Mobile and we couldn’t wait to share it! He is going to be the perfect addition to our consumer-first Un-carrier team to drive our 5G evolution strategy!”

Ewaldsson holds a Master of Science and Master of Business Management from Linköping Technical University. He currently serves on several Board of Directors as both member and chairman, including the Swedish Royal Institute of Technology, ASSA-ABLOY AB, Telecom Management Forum and others. He will be relocating with his family from Sweden and joining T-Mobile the last week of January.