Overcoming the Challenges of Scaling Next-Generation Fibre Services
Now more than ever, service providers are aggressively rolling out fibre to boost network performance, improve the customer experience, and offer new IP services such as Gigabit Internet, IPTV, 4K/8K video streaming, and business services. This growing fibre diet brings about new operational complexities, impacting existing back-office systems and the ability to launch and scale services quickly.
Incognito has partnered with Heavy Reading to produce a white paper based on the results of industry-first research examining the operational implications of supporting fibre services. The white paper explores service providers' network design and B/OSS strategies for supporting fibre-based services and offers regional analysis of fibre trends across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.
Key findings from the report include:
- Service providers are taking wide-scale approach to fibre – As much as 48 percent of service providers are replacing or overbuilding legacy networks using “brownfield” approach;
- New OSS strategies are coming – Approximately 80 percent of CSPs will retrofit or replace their OSS stack to solve the challenges of scaling fibre services;
- Fibre services will have major impact on back-off systems – Service configuration and order management top list of impacted B/OSS systems.
