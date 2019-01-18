Now more than ever, service providers are aggressively rolling out fibre to boost network performance, improve the customer experience, and offer new IP services such as Gigabit Internet, IPTV, 4K/8K video streaming, and business services. This growing fibre diet brings about new operational complexities, impacting existing back-office systems and the ability to launch and scale services quickly.

Incognito has partnered with Heavy Reading to produce a white paper based on the results of industry-first research examining the operational implications of supporting fibre services. The white paper explores service providers' network design and B/OSS strategies for supporting fibre-based services and offers regional analysis of fibre trends across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

Key findings from the report include:

Service providers are taking wide-scale approach to fibre – As much as 48 percent of service providers are replacing or overbuilding legacy networks using “brownfield” approach;

New OSS strategies are coming – Approximately 80 percent of CSPs will retrofit or replace their OSS stack to solve the challenges of scaling fibre services;

– Approximately 80 percent of CSPs will retrofit or replace their OSS stack to solve the challenges of scaling fibre services; Fibre services will have major impact on back-off systems – Service configuration and order management top list of impacted B/OSS systems.