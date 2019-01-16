Jon Arnold of Volta

NetActuate announced the launch of services from a new datacentre location in London to offer increased capacity for infrastructure and boost global network performance and reliability.

“To meet increasing demand for low latency network services and global infrastructure, we are excited to add a new location to our London presence,” says Mark Price, president of NetActuate. “This new location improves our ability to provide high performance, flexible, and reliable services to our customers.”

For businesses seeking a reliable, low-latency London presence, NetActuate offers a suite of global network and infrastructure services, including its Anycast platform, virtual servers, bare metal, and IP transit. Customers can leverage NetActuate’s cross-border expertise in shipping and customs for redundant, secure colocation of equipment.

NetActuate’s 24×7 Network Operations Centre (NOC) and local technicians are available to provide remote hands and expert support capabilities. The new location is connected to NetActuate’s global network, providing clients with access to over 3,100 peers and over 30 additional world-class datacentres around the world.

Operated by Volta Data Centres, this new London location features multi-factor security, and fully redundant power and cooling. This location offers industry-leading power resilience in central London benefiting from two separate 33kV supplies, from two independent grid substations, for a total incoming feed capacity of 9.6 MVA.

The facility is certified compliant for ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 27001: 2013, OHSAS 18001, and PCI DSS. Customers in this location can also benefit from low-latency connectivity to LINX (the London Internet Exchange).

“Data delivery and uptime are two top priorities for businesses, especially in a demanding and diverse city such as London. By increasing its service capacity in the capital, NetActuate will benefit from a reliable and improved service delivery for its customers,” adds Jon Arnold, managing director at Volta Data Centres.

