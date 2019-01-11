Andrew Fray of Interxion UK

European provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services, InterXion Holding NV, has officially opened LON3, its third data centre in London.

The new data centre offers 1,800m2 of equippable space to enable more businesses to locate their infrastructure in London. LON3 provides access to more than 90 connectivity providers, including private network access to Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services and CityCloud, BT’s IP network. The London-based Internet Exchange Point (LONAP) and LINX, the UK’s largest Internet Exchange, along with eight major content delivery networks (CDNs) are also colocated at the campus.

Strategically positioned between the Square Mile and Tech City, LON3 is the latest expansion of Interxion’s thriving London campus, which is the location of choice for more than 200 capital markets participants, including investment firms, high-frequency trading firms, hedge funds, brokers and banks.

The campus offers direct access to broadband subscribers across Europe and minimises latency to local and international markets. It is also home to growing communities across the financial services, digital media and cloud sectors, making it an ideal location for any business that wants to securely house their data.

“LON3 is the latest expansion in a year that has seen Interxion open and expand multiple data centres across Europe,” says David Ruberg, Interxion CEO. “One of the critical drivers in our success is the way we partner with our customers. In London, financial services is a very strong community where participants derive great value from being located in close proximity to one another within our data centres and all of our customers benefit from the strong communities of interest we have developed in the connectivity segment.”

Andrew Fray, managing director of Interxion UK adds: “We welcome organisations from all over the world that choose London as their gateway to the hyper-connected global market. With the added value of our communities of interest, many businesses choose our campus to interconnect with industry peers, partners and suppliers. The launch of LON3 allows us to continue to diversify our customer base.”

