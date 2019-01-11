Rajiv Datta of Colt

Colt Technology Services has launched Colt Intelligent Communications. This is an enterprise solution integrating Microsoft’s cloud productivity applications with Colt’s voice and data networks to deliver end-to-end performance, security and reliability for a one-stop IT capability.

Through a customisable combination of Colt’s SIP trunking services, premium internet or cloud access as well as Microsoft’s Office 365 product offerings including Teams, Colt can provide businesses with a superior communications solution that will drive productivity and collaboration.

Applications are delivered on Microsoft’s flagship Office 365 cloud-based platform, ensuring a familiar desktop experience as well as providing an immersive collaborative experience with Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business. With Colt Intelligent Communications, organisations can benefit from lower administration costs and the simplicity of utilising one provider for desktop, voice, connectivity, collaboration and professional services.

Organisations will also be able to select the components they need, packaging them together in one seamless experience, which also encompasses end-to-end support. This offering will be delivered in collaboration with Ingram Micro Cloud and its CloudBlue division, which by leveraging its high-performance commerce platform, Colt can align its support, delivery, and provisioning standards for all their customers regardless of physical location, or vertical.

Colt is already a key connectivity partner to Microsoft’s Azure Express Route providing high-quality access to the cloud, and with this new solution will deliver a best-in-class telephony experience thanks to Direct Routing with Microsoft Teams. As well as connecting to Microsoft’s cloud, the Colt IQ Network connects to more than 850 data centres globally, as well as more than 27,500 buildings via its fibre footprint.

“The way business is done has dramatically changed. Colt’s extended partnership with Microsoft ensures our customers have everything they need at their disposal to power their digital transformations and next wave of business growth,” says Rajiv Datta, chief operating officer at Colt.

“At Colt, we have a 26-year track record of being a business voice provider with a wholly-owned, globally connected network ensuring high bandwidth access to the cloud. This extended partnership with Microsoft further fuels businesses ability to collaborate and innovate – a mission that has long been at Colt’s core,” Datta adds.

Speaking about Colt’s and Ingram Micro’s partnership, vice president EMEA for CloudBlue, Isidoro Porquicho comments: “We are delighted to be working with Colt on a transformational Cloud and Unified Communications project. Our strong Microsoft CSP know-how, combined with our pan-European Cloud Marketplace, CloudBlue platform and Support Services, provide Colt with the scale to fulfil the ambitions of its Colt Intelligent Communications Service.”

Colt’s Intelligent Communications proposition will be available in 13 countries across Europe, giving businesses the support they require as they bring all their communications offerings together with one provider.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus