Lee Chen of A10 Networks

A10 Networks, a provider of intelligent and automated cybersecurity solutions, announced a major Japanese mobile carrier has selected the A10 Thunder Convergent Firewall (CFW) Gi/SGi firewall solution for its 5G production network, to support the huge network capacity and throughput of 5G and reduce total cost of infrastructure.

A10 Networks has a long and successful relationship with the service provider, who uses a wide variety of A10 solutions for such services as DDoS protection, Carrier Grade NAT and application delivery. A10’s solutions are integrated into the carrier’s mobile service infrastructure as well as its corporate network.

“A10 is well-positioned to meet the new demands and challenges of 5G transformation. We are working with many of the world’s leading mobile carriers on this transition,” said Lee Chen, CEO of A10 Networks. “We will continue to evolve our industry-leading CFW solution to address hyperscale 5G Gi/SGi-Firewall, GTP Firewall and DNS Firewall use cases.”

The customer selected the A10 Thunder CFW 5G-GiLAN solution for its 5G deployment because it provides:

Comprehensive 5G mobile core protection with the A10 Thunder CFW’s Gi/SGi firewall and CGNAT

Optimised cost, performance and security of the 5G Gi-LAN at scale

The ultra high performance needed to support the huge capacity demands of 5G

Highlights of the enhanced A10 Thunder CFW 5G-GiLAN solution include:

GiLAN consolidation – Consolidates GiFW, CGNAT, application visibility and intelligent traffic steering to increase operational efficiency and better security on the GiLAN. Application visibility & control – DPI-based L7 application visibility for effective policy enforcement and control provides enhanced Law Enforcement Agency (LEA) support and compliance. Intelligent traffic steering – Subscriber-aware traffic steering to enhance new business models with differentiated service offerings for new revenue streams. GPRS Tunneling Protocol (GTP) support – GTP Firewall with granular SCTP filtering defends the mobile core against GTP-based attacks initiated from RAN or GRX/IPX networks. Accelerates adoption of SDN/NFV – Achieve on-demand capacity with versatile software options (PNFs, VNFs, Containers and Bare Metal) across SDN/NFV environments. Supports A10 FlexPool subscription-based capacity pooling licensing model for flexible consumption.

A10 Thunder CFW provides a consolidated and secure 5G-GiLAN solution for an effective defense against attacks by delivering comprehensive mobile core infrastructure protection. Thunder CFW also helps customers achieve superior levels of performance, scalability and visibility, along with exceptionally high firewall connection rates in a compact form factor.

