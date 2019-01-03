Nearly half of young people are risking their future personal online safety thanks to a rising trend of ‘re-data-ships’. The stark warning comes after a survey by a UK Government-funded cyber security programme found that young people have regularly shared their passwords or PINs with boyfriends and girlfriends.

Other research has also revealed that one in five 18-24 year-olds said they would feel comfortable sharing their date of birth with an organisation they didn’t know and 36% would share some personal data with an organisation they didn’t know when asked. The study also found that 57% of people trust friends and family with their personal data – the same amount that would trust their bank.

The Cyber Discovery re-data-ship guide features 10 rules for young people to follow in order to protect their online security:

Do not have ‘re-data-ships’ – where you share personal data with friends or partners Stay away from using your favourite musician or athlete’s name as your password – as well as your birthday, pet’s name etc. Have different passwords for each site Use a complex password alongside a password manager tool Change your passwords regularly

Cyber Discovery is a Government-funded, free, extra-curricular programme designed to find, educate and inspire the next generation of exceptional cyber security experts and is open to 14-18 year-olds in the UK. It uses games, challenges and role-playing to teach the basics of cyber security to young people, and encourages future careers in this area. Students interested in the programme need to complete as many challenges as possible from the online assessment phase here by 7th January 2019.

Creator of Cyber Discovery and cyber security expert, James Lyne, says, “Young people are taught about things like ‘stranger danger’ from a young age, but often we concentrate so much on our ‘enemies’ that we forget to think about our friends and partners, particularly when it comes to staying safe online. Friendships and relationships constantly change throughout a lifetime, but those that start at a young age can be particularly susceptible to bad break-ups and fallings out. We need to teach young people about the importance of protecting their personal data and the risk of ‘re-data-ships’, as it will lead to greater protection later in life.

Cyber security is a growing industry and it’s estimated that by 2022 there will be a shortage of 1.8 million cyber security professionals – which provides a massive opportunity for young people to get ahead in this remarkable and exciting career. It’s why we’re teaching young people the skills now, so they understand the dangers of sharing personal data, and to hopefully encourage them to pursue a cyber security career in the future”.

Cyber Discovery survey of 1,200 people in the UK

