NTT Communications Corporation, the ICT solutions and international communications business within the NTT Group and Transatel, a global Internet of Things (IoT) cellular connectivity management provider and Mobile Virtual Network Enabler (MVNE),jointly announced that they have entered into exclusive negotiations over NTT Com’s acquisition of a majority stake in Transatel, and that the necessary notification and consultation with the relevant works council were completed on December 20, 2018. After entering into the definitive agreement, NTT Com and Transatel will proceed to complete the transaction.

The development of connected cars, industrial & consumer IoT and smart cities, will bring major changes to our societies. This revolution is expected to unleash tremendous new business opportunities enabling enterprises to connect, manage and monetise their IoT services, and this market is expected to reach 58 trillion yen (450 billion euros) by 2021.

Transatel, established in 2000, has since 2012 been a pioneer in deploying its own worldwide data MVNO network compliant with Embedded SIM (eSIM) technology to address three key market segments: Consumer Electronics, Automotive and Industrial IoT (IIoT).

Its award-winning SIM 901 platform has been selected by prestigious enterprises to deliver secure, global cellular connectivity services, authentication and network management. In addition, Transatel has a track record of over 170 successful client MVNO launches and is the leading European MVNE.

This transaction will allow NTT Com to drastically extend its Global IoT solution offerings. The combined synergies between Transatel’s Worldwide data MVNO solutions and NTT Com’s global network infrastructure, data center, cloud and IoT platform will bring to this alliance the ability to provide a unique value proposition to the market.

Shuichi Sasakura, senior vice president and head of network services of NTT Com: “Together with Transatel’s engineering expertise in the IoT connectivity space, NTT Com believes that it can further enhance and contribute to bringing about digital transformation for our customers and partners in the IoT age.“

Jacques Bonifay, Transatel CEO and founder: “Thanks to NTT Com, Transatel now has the capacity to greatly increase its operational presence in Asia for the benefit of its European customers as well as providing the ideal solution for Asian companies and other Global Multi-National companies looking to globally expand their IoT offerings.”

