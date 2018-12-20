Charl Tintinger of Gigaclear Networks

Gigaclear Networks, a UK provider of full fibre broadband connectivity to rural communities has deployed a 100G transport network across multiple countryside locations in the UK powered by optical and intelligent software solutions from Ciena.

The enhanced network is designed to enable internet service providers to offer advanced services, such as HD video streaming to business and residential customers.

With this new network upgrade, rural regions in the UK including Devon, Somerset, Herefordshire and Gloucestershire will benefit from greater access to high-speed service with rapid backhaul connections from London to Bristol and Northants.

Using Ciena’s 6500 Packet Optical platform powered by WaveLogic coherent optics, Gigaclear will meet increasing 100G bandwidth requirements and offer an infrastructure that is said to be robust, highly scalable and cost-effective.

Another reported benefit of this deployment is Ciena’s Blue Planet Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller software, which will automate network and service management across Gigaclear’s network and provide real-time visibility into network operations.

According to Charl Tintinger, technical director of Gigaclear Networks, “This investment reinforces Gigaclear’s commitment to bring reliable future-proof, ultrafast connectivity to both Broadband Delivery UK and commercial customers using its network.”



“The proliferation of fibre communities and the need for more backhaul capacity as a result of increased data demands requires Gigaclear to have an adaptive network that lays the foundation for future growth. With an optical network powered by WaveLogic and Blue Planet MCP, Gigaclear will have a programmable infrastructure to intelligently manage its bandwidth, drive innovation and expand services outside of the London metropolitan area, “ adds Jamie Jefferies, VP and general manager, EMEA, Ciena.

Gigaclear Networks is said to be the fastest-growing network operator building full fibre broadband in rural Britain. Its network is being deployed across 22 English counties and currently covers more than 65,000 homes and businesses, delivering future proofed Fibre-to-the-Premise (FTTP) symmetrical, gigabit (1Gbps) capable connectivity to underserved communities.

The network roll-out is financed by private & commercial equity, together with Broadband Delivery UK (BDUK) rural broadband programme public funds.

