Corey White of Cylance Consulting

Cylance Inc., a provider of AI-driven, prevention-first security solutions, has launched a virtual chief information security officer (vCISO) service. This is a program designed to provide organisations with critical technology and security resources that support next-generation security architectures and offer robust staff augmentation.

Cylance vCISO enables customers at organisations large and small tackle the cybersecurity skills shortage that has long been a problem for CISOs. In fact, a recent study notes that the skills gap—up by more than 50% in the last three years—is expected to grow by more than two million by 2019, while the cost of cyber crime is projected to reach $6 trillion (€5.3 trillion) in 2021. Seasoned security experts from Cylance provide organisations the expertise to detect and prevent cyber attacks without compromising their ability to deliver on core business objectives.

“Today’s cybersecurity landscape presents CISOs the challenge of trying to implement digital transformation and other important initiatives across their organisations without the adequate people or systems in place to support the complex environments they manage” said Corey White, senior vice president of Cylance Consulting.

“To meet those challenges, security leaders require access to expert knowledge on the fly that helps them identify, assess, and communicate security risks to their management teams and boards of directors, which in turn helps them better manage risk and keep the overall costs of security compliance under control.”

Cylance vCISO taps a broad set of techniques including automation and artifact analysis to collect information and assess data. It also defines likely security scenarios to build risk profiles, recommend actions, and highlight internal strengths, allowing organisations to customise their approach to prevention-first security without having to customise all of the technology that supports their security environments.

Cylance vCISO helps organisations manage day-to-day security needs and meet common security standards, frameworks, and compliance regulations such as NIST, ISO/IEC, SANS CIS, and more by assigning experienced security professionals with discrete expertise in the areas customers most want to invest in. Personnel work from remote locations or at a customer’s physical address, depending on the needs and urgency of the project.

