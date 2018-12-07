Event date: 6 – 8 May, 2019

Denver, USA

The Big 5G Event’s 5-track conference covers the industry’s most pressing topics, pieces together the 5G puzzle and highlights other key areas of network innovation. Topics covered include: SDN, NFV, “anyhaul” transport, edge computing, AI/analytics, IoT and C-V2X platforms, 5G RAN, 5G core and devices, process automation, network security, SD-WAN and much more.

The 1,500+ telecom professionals who will be attending across the two days will enjoy access to multiple keynote sessions delivered by renowned service and solution provider representatives, as well as thought leadership from Heavy Reading’s leading analysts who will guide proceedings across the content rich two days.

