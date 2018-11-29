Tomi Saario of AinaCom

AinaCom, Finland’s B2B service provider and mobile virtual network enabler (MVNE) has chosen Summa Networks’ NextGen HSS and HLR (Home Subscriber Server and Home Location Register) to support its mobile traffic.

Summa Networks has developed a carrier-grade NextGen HSS, which combines LTE HSS, IMS HSS and HLR in one single piece of software. This allows for smooth interworking between 3G and 4G. The NextGen HSS is particularly suited for the needs of MVNOs and companies operating in IoT. The solution is already evolving to support 5G networks.

Tomi Saario, CEO of AinaCom says: “Summa Networks’ HSS enables us to tailor our mobile offer to our business customers. The flexibility of the solution and outstanding support of the team has enabled us to overcome all the hurdles of the implementation project.”

Summa Networks’ CEO, Javier Martin adds: “We understand the challenges of staying ahead in a competitive market and continually look to empower our customers to optimally perform without having to worry about technologies. Our NextGen HSS and HLR is carrier-grade and designed for scalability, making it a robust and future-proof solution.”

