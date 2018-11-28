Apstra Inc, the Intent-Based Data Centre Automation company, introduced significant advancements to the Apstra Operating System (AOS) including the industry’s first solution to deliver Root Cause Identification for Intent-Based Networking, support for live in-network blueprint implementation updates, integration with VMware vSphere and vCentre, and the expansion of the Apstra open and vendor-agnostic overlay to include enterprise-class SONiC support and Junos OS support.

“Everi is a diverse collection of brilliant and talented individuals committed to giving patrons and operators alike a premium experience on the casino floor,” said Chris Slayden, VP enterprise network architect at Everi Holdings Inc.

“Everi has deployed Apstra Intent-Based Data Centre Automation to increase the reliability of our services, simplify our implementations, and automate our operations to continue to ensure that we deliver on our customer commitment to quality, innovation, and service.”

Apstra Intent-Based Data Centre Automation enables businesses to build an Intent-Based Data Centre that increases application reliability and availability, automates and simplifies deployments and operations, and reduces costs (OpEx and CapEx).

Apstra is able to do this through three key technologies;

Intent-Based Networking delivers real-time automation of formal design, validation, and policy translation, and self-documentation

Graph datastore delivers a single source of truth, continuous closed-looped automation, and analytics

Open and vendor-agnostic overlay

Enterprises deploying Apstra Intent-Based Data Centre Automation are able to take advantage of a single point of support by contacting Apstra directly in the event of any underlying data centre network issues. Apstra also eliminates the need to earn new vendor certifications to be able to deploy alternative network devices and operating systems. Apstra automates the design, build, deployment, operations and troubleshooting of data centres.

“Technologent works closely with our clients to architect, integrate and maintain secure, high-performance IT infrastructure,” said Chris Schaus, network practice director, Western Region at Technologent.

“As a leader in data centre consolidation, digital transformation, IT automation, virtualisation and cloud computing technologies, Apstra Intent-Based Data Centre Automation is an important part of our ability to enable us to be the single point of contact for a full technology lifecycle portfolio including assessment, design, integration and support across multiple IT practice areas.”

“92% of enterprises we have surveyed plan to expand the use of network automation with 70% of them identifying it as a high priority,” said Shamus McGillicuddy, research director at EMA.

“The addition of Root Cause Identification as part of Apstra Intent-Based Networking, live in-network blueprint updates, and new integration with VMware really demonstrates key strategic expansions and leadership of the platform in Intent-Based Data Centre Automation.”

AOS is a turnkey application for data centre networks that enables network engineers to quickly and reliably design-build-operate a spine-leaf network. It applies to any size network, and scales to the largest data centres.

AOS enables enterprise, cloud service provider, and telco organisations to reduce cost, manage the health of the network, accelerate time to delivery of applications and services — without the headaches that exist today deploying and operating business-critical data centre network infrastructure.

“Business transformation is driving the mandate for data centre infrastructure transformation which also means cloudifying operations, increasing reliability, and cutting costs,” said Michael Wood, CMO and vice president of product at Apstra.

“Apstra Intent-Based Data Centre Automation 2.3 is enabling Enterprises to extend Intent-Based Networking beyond automated design, build, deployment, and operations by proactively identifying the root causes which generate many of the anomalies, symptoms, events, and problems in the data centre. Apstra is giving Enterprise IT superhero powers, fewer late nights at the office, and more time to spend with family.”

