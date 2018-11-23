Union Wireless has selected Centina’s vSure solution. According to Centina, it will provide end-to-end network performance monitoring and service level agreement (SLA) management for its multi-channel network.

Union offers wireless voice, high-speed data, high-speed internet, and landline service in the state of Wyoming. They will use vSure to provide fault monitoring, and protection as well as performance and ethernet service SLA management for their backhaul network.

“After a thorough search and review process we selected Centina because vSure offers the best overall solution for assuring our backhaul network,” said Tony Kelly, director of Engineering at Union Wireless. “It’s plug-and-play features and holistic approach to both solving problems and finding them before they begin was exactly what we were looking for.”

vSure will play an important role in helping Union Wireless improve customer service and experience, as well as assure their mobile backhaul services.

“We applaud the proactive efforts of Union Wireless to manage its customer experience and future proof its network,” said Jim Odom, VP of sales, Americas at Centina. “This is a transformational effort and we are proud to be a part of it.”

