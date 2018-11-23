Stijn Grove of Digital Gateway

Investments in Europe’s data centres and digital infrastructure are at a record high yet cannot keep up with the economy’s demand.

Greater investment in data centres, networks, underlying power infrastructure, and efficiency are needed to unlock the digital economy’s full potential. Cloud and AI are driving the growth of hyperscale, datahubs, regional and edge data centres, as well as submarine and land fibres.

These are the preliminary conclusions of the KickStart Outlook research report that will be published on the 15thof January 2019 in Amsterdam, during the KickStart Europe2019 event.

KickStart Europe, an annual Digital Infrastructure conference on trends and investment, sees global digital leaders and experts come together to share their knowledge and insights while discussing solutions to growing challenges, takes place at RAI Amsterdam from 14-15, January 2019.

Digital infrastructure for the digital economy

The data revolution has accelerated change and growth across every industry. The largest companies are now tech companies. IDC research found more than half of the world’s GDP will come from the digital economy by 2021. An excellent data centre and network infrastructure is both the foundation and prerequisite for such a thriving digital economy.

“The digital infrastructure industry is at the core of this challenge, but current infrastructure cannot support the needs of the rapidly evolving economy without increased investment,” says Stijn Grove, chairman of Digital Gateway to Europe, and the KickStart Europe Conference.

“In regards to connectivity, scaling up or out to the edge, and investment in submarine cables, are just a few of the challenges. On the technology side, the handling of vast amounts of data and the high computational power that AI needs should also be considered.”

