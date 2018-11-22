Kailash Narayanan of Keysight Technologies

Test and measurement vendor, Keysight has extended its collaboration with China Telecom to accelerate commercial deployment of 5G technology.

The extended collaboration supports China Telecom’s 5G new radio (NR) device trials using Keysight’s 5G NR network emulation solutions, based on the company’s UXM 5G wireless test platform, for protocol and radio frequency (RF) performance validation. Keysight’s 5G test solutions enable China Telecom and its mobile device ecosystem ensure new 5G devices comply with the latest 3GPP 5G NR Release 15 specifications prior to market introduction.

“China Telecom is actively promoting commercial deployment of 5G technology,” said Baorong Li, general manager of Terminal R&D Centre of Guangdong Research Institute, China Telecom Co., Ltd. “Leveraging Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions will enable us to greatly accelerate development and deployment of our 5G technology and establish a leadership position in the industry.”

The introduction of 5G NR is leading to more complex and integrated designs, driving the need for scalable solutions that address the entire workflow, from early design to acceptance and manufacturing. Common tools shared across departments, workflows, and the ecosystem, significantly simplify and accelerate test case creation, execution and analysis.

Early collaborations with industry providing chipset and device manufacturers has enabled Keysight to launch 5G solutions that support sub-6GHz and mmW frequencies for comprehensive protocol, RF, conformance and performance testing.

“Our extended collaboration with China Telecom highlights the global industry adoption of Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions that help ensure 5G NR devices perform as expected on leading mobile operators’ networks,” said Kailash Narayanan, vice president and general manager of Wireless Devices and Operators at Keysight Technologies. “Keysight is committed to accelerating 5G technology in China and around the world and support the delivery of enhanced mobile broadband use cases.”

