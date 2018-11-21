Consumer cybersecurity company, BullGuard, is partnering with NordVPN, VPN service provider, to develop pioneering technologies from both partners that will be used to create a new, all-around advanced solution for the consumer cybersecurity market.

By joining forces, BullGuard and NordVPN will leverage technical know-how and deep expertise to create easy-to-use, leading edge products and outstanding services that redefine the consumer cybersecurity market. BullGuard VPN, the first product borne from the partnership, will launch in early Q1 2019.

“Cybersecurity to date has focused heavily on traditional end-point security solutions and been primarily about keeping consumers and their devices safe from online threats. Cybercriminals now pose a threat to consumer privacy as well. In order to adequately protect consumers in today’s cyberthreat landscape, security and privacy must be equally addressed,” said BullGuard CEO, Paul Lipman.

“Partnering with NordVPN allows us to provide proven, best-in-class VPN network infrastructure that enables our customers to safeguard their online privacy in a fast, seamless way – from their desktop or smartphones, wherever they go.”

BullGuard VPN will feature a simplified user interface and quick connect functionality, enabling consumers to fly under the radar and surf the internet in stealth mode while retaining complete anonymity and privacy via military-grade encryption.

Available for Windowsâ, Macâ, Androidâ and iOSâ, BullGuard VPN will hide a consumer’s origin IP address, preventing others, including ISPs (Internet Service Providers) and government organizations from monitoring their online browsing activity, including what websites they visit, what they download or what services and applications they use.

BullGuard VPN will protect up to six devices at the same time with unlimited data, and consumers will be able to easily switch between 16 different country locations, including the U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, Austria, The Netherlands, Belgium, France, Spain, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Singapore and Australia. BullGuard VPN will offer 24/7 customer support.

Recent trends show that the rise of online threats continues to accelerate both in consumer and business markets, with the total cost of cybercrime estimated to hit US $6 trillion (€5.26 trillion) by 2021.

“Today more than ever, users need all-around security solutions. These include a combination of online privacy, provided by VPNs, strong antivirus, firewalls, password safety solutions and more,” said Marty P. Kamden, chief marketing officer at NordVPN. “We are pleased to establish a partnership with BullGuard for all of these reasons.”

