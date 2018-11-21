Vendor/

Amdocs Turner International, Argentina Selection of Amdocs’ Vindicia Cashbox, software-as-a-service-based digital subscription platform for digital goods sales 10.18

Amdocs PLDT, The Philippines Six-year managed IT infrastructure deal agreed in addition to seven-year master transformation service agreement signed in January 2018/td> 10.18

Ericsson Mobily, Saudi Arabiad Agreement signed for Ericsson to manage CSP’s IT services including business, network and customer support systems 10.18

Ericsson Beeline, Russia Two-year strategic partnership agreed to develop 5G including IoT technologies for Russian CSP 9.18

Ericsson Liberty Global, Europe Deal to consolidate NOC service delivery in six European locations; the UK, Ireland, The Netherlands, Hungary, Poland and Germany 9.18

Incognito Software Globe Telecom, The Philippines Incognito chosen to provide its Digital Home Experience system to Filipino CSP 9.18

Juniper Networks Vodafone, global Selection of Juniper as one of its SD-WAN vendors for CSP’s enterprise-focused SDN portfolio 9.18

Mavenir Telefonica Deutschland, Germany Selection of Mavenir virtualised IP multimedia subsystem (IMS) for nationwide NFV OpenStack cloud infrastructure 10.18

Netcracker Taiwan Star Telecom, Taiwan Extension of billing managed services partnership to include Netcracker Revenue Management and managed services 10.18

Netcracker Blue Stream, USA South Florida cable provider selects Netcracker cable billing platform to support organic and M&A-led growth 9.18

Netcracker Telefonica Deutschland, Germany Selection of Netcracker Next-Gen Cloud BSS for digital transformation 9.18

Verimatrix Com Hem, Sweden Upgrade to Verimatrix’s Video Content Autonomy System (VCAS) Ultra to provide pay TV security on new Android-based set top boxes 9.18