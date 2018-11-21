VanillaPlus Hot List – the latest list of who is winning what Telecoms IT business and where
VanillaPlus Hot List September and October 2018
|Vendor/
Partners
|Client, Country
|Product/Service (Duration & Value)
|Awarded
|Amdocs
|Turner International, Argentina
|Selection of Amdocs’ Vindicia Cashbox, software-as-a-service-based digital subscription platform for digital goods sales
|10.18
|Amdocs
|PLDT, The Philippines
|Six-year managed IT infrastructure deal agreed in addition to seven-year master transformation service agreement signed in January 2018/td>
|10.18
|Ericsson
|Mobily, Saudi Arabiad
|Agreement signed for Ericsson to manage CSP’s IT services including business, network and customer support systems
|10.18
|Ericsson
|Beeline, Russia
|Two-year strategic partnership agreed to develop 5G including IoT technologies for Russian CSP
|9.18
|Ericsson
|Liberty Global, Europe
|Deal to consolidate NOC service delivery in six European locations; the UK, Ireland, The Netherlands, Hungary, Poland and Germany
|9.18
|Incognito Software
|Globe Telecom, The Philippines
|Incognito chosen to provide its Digital Home Experience system to Filipino CSP
|9.18
|Juniper Networks
|Vodafone, global
|Selection of Juniper as one of its SD-WAN vendors for CSP’s enterprise-focused SDN portfolio
|9.18
|Mavenir
|Telefonica Deutschland, Germany
|Selection of Mavenir virtualised IP multimedia subsystem (IMS) for nationwide NFV OpenStack cloud infrastructure
|10.18
|Netcracker
|Taiwan Star Telecom, Taiwan
|Extension of billing managed services partnership to include Netcracker Revenue Management and managed services
|10.18
|Netcracker
|Blue Stream, USA
|South Florida cable provider selects Netcracker cable billing platform to support organic and M&A-led growth
|9.18
|Netcracker
|Telefonica Deutschland, Germany
|Selection of Netcracker Next-Gen Cloud BSS for digital transformation
|9.18
|Verimatrix
|Com Hem, Sweden
|Upgrade to Verimatrix’s Video Content Autonomy System (VCAS) Ultra to provide pay TV security on new Android-based set top boxes
|9.18
|Whale Cloud Technology
|BSNL, India
|MoU signed under which Whale Cloud (formerly ZTEsoft) will help state-owned operator with digital transformation
|10.18