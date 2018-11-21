Vendor/

Partners Client, Country Product/Service (Duration & Value) Awarded

Amdocs MTS, Russia Amdocs selected as technology partner for initial stage of project to capitalise on digital content opportunities 7.18

Amdocs Verizon, USA Amdocs’ Vubiquity wins Verizon managed services deal for all on-demand content at US operator 7.18

Amdocs Globe Telecom, The Philippines Collaboration to deliver cloud-based, intelligent, omni-channel and interactions management at Filipino operator 7.18

Amdocs Comcast, USA Deal to support Comcast Business’s software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) service using the Amdocs portfolio of network functions virtualisation (NFV) solutions 7.18

Ericsson Play, Poland Expansion of radio access network including OSS components with Ericsson Network Management product 7.18

Ericsson Tre, Italy Deal to implement Ericsson Radio System including provision of 5G-ready hardware, software and services 7.18

Ericsson MBNL, UK Extension of network managed services contract for further two years by UK network sharing joint venture 8.18

Microsoft NOS, Portugal Microsoft tools selected to securely analyse cell pings from tourists on NOS infrastructure with data visualisation 7.18

Microsoft TalkTalk, UK Anomaly detection system for television set top boxes deployed using Azure machine learning and a new data lake on Microsoft Azure 7.18

Microsoft Vodafone Italia, Italy Microsoft artificial intelligence used to power CSP’s new Tobi automated customer care agent 7.18

Nokia Idea Cellular, India Nokia cloud-native core selected for CSP’s unified cloud transformation project, enabling Idea to run voice and data on a command cloud platform 8.18

Nokia T-Mobile, USA US$3.5bn, multi-year agreement signed for end-to-end 5G technology, software and services portfolio 7.18

Nokia Telia, Finland and Sweden Nokia software selected to improve security of CSP’s enterprise IT and communications systems 7.18

Nokia China Mobile, China One-year, €1bn frame agreement signed for continued delivery of transport hardware plus CEM technologies, operations support and services 7.18

Sigma Systems iTSCOM, Japan New, multi-year contract to extend service provisioning partnership with Japan’s third largest cable operator 7.18

Subex Turk Telekom, Turkey Deal to deploy ROC Revenue Assurance v6 with local partner Gantek 8.18