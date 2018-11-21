VanillaPlus Hot List – the latest list of who is winning what Telecoms IT business and where
VanillaPlus Hot List July and August 2018
|Vendor/
Partners
|Client, Country
|Product/Service (Duration & Value)
|Awarded
|Amdocs
|MTS, Russia
|Amdocs selected as technology partner for initial stage of project to capitalise on digital content opportunities
|7.18
|Amdocs
|Verizon, USA
|Amdocs’ Vubiquity wins Verizon managed services deal for all on-demand content at US operator
|7.18
|Amdocs
|Globe Telecom, The Philippines
|Collaboration to deliver cloud-based, intelligent, omni-channel and interactions management at Filipino operator
|7.18
|Amdocs
|Comcast, USA
|Deal to support Comcast Business’s software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) service using the Amdocs portfolio of network functions virtualisation (NFV) solutions
|7.18
|Ericsson
|Play, Poland
|Expansion of radio access network including OSS components with Ericsson Network Management product
|7.18
|Ericsson
|Tre, Italy
|Deal to implement Ericsson Radio System including provision of 5G-ready hardware, software and services
|7.18
|Ericsson
|MBNL, UK
|Extension of network managed services contract for further two years by UK network sharing joint venture
|8.18
|Microsoft
|NOS, Portugal
|Microsoft tools selected to securely analyse cell pings from tourists on NOS infrastructure with data visualisation
|7.18
|Microsoft
|TalkTalk, UK
|Anomaly detection system for television set top boxes deployed using Azure machine learning and a new data lake on Microsoft Azure
|7.18
|Microsoft
|Vodafone Italia, Italy
|Microsoft artificial intelligence used to power CSP’s new Tobi automated customer care agent
|7.18
|Nokia
|Idea Cellular, India
|Nokia cloud-native core selected for CSP’s unified cloud transformation project, enabling Idea to run voice and data on a command cloud platform
|8.18
|Nokia
|T-Mobile, USA
|US$3.5bn, multi-year agreement signed for end-to-end 5G technology, software and services portfolio
|7.18
|Nokia
|Telia, Finland and Sweden
|Nokia software selected to improve security of CSP’s enterprise IT and communications systems
|7.18
|Nokia
|China Mobile, China
|One-year, €1bn frame agreement signed for continued delivery of transport hardware plus CEM technologies, operations support and services
|7.18
|Sigma Systems
|iTSCOM, Japan
|New, multi-year contract to extend service provisioning partnership with Japan’s third largest cable operator
|7.18
|Subex
|Turk Telekom, Turkey
|Deal to deploy ROC Revenue Assurance v6 with local partner Gantek
|8.18
|Subex
|Optus, Australia
|Multi-million dollar deal agreed to deploy Subex ROC Network Asset Management system
|7.18