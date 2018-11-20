Singapore, November 15, 2018 – Whale Cloud (rebranded from ZTEsoft), a strategic subsidiary and technology partner of Alibaba today announced that it has launched a private cloud delivery center in Singapore. The establishment of the delivery center reflects Whale Cloud’s commitment to strengthening its global capabilities in cloud service delivery management and providing high-value digital innovations for enterprises and consumers in Asia Pacific (APAC) and around the globe.



With advantages of high availability, reliability and cost savings, organizations are rapidly migrating to the cloud, and more enterprises are adding private cloud to their environments as private cloud offers greater assurance of security, compliance and control. Alibaba Cloud has launched Apsara Stack as part of a hybrid or private cloud deployment. Together with Whale Cloud’s extensive expertise in service delivery, the two parties will accelerate digital transformation and drive new opportunities in APAC region.

“Asia Pacific is a prosperous market with unlimited possibilities. Whale Cloud has been actively building its footprint in APAC region in the last few years, and Singapore is the ideal location for the launch of the delivery center”, said Ben Zhou, CEO International of Whale Cloud. “We will employ skilled professionals to assist the cloud service consulting, delivery management and application development and maintenance over the next years.”

With the addition of the delivery center, Whale Cloud and Alibaba Cloud will also initiate a series of training programs for customers to help sharpen skills on the Alibaba cloud computing platform.