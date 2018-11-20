Stephane Richard of Orange Group

The GSMA has elected new members of the GSMA Board for the two-year period from January 2019 through December 2020. Stéphane Richard, chairman and chief executive officer of Orange Group has been elected as its Chair, with Chua Sock Koong, group chief executive Oofficer of SingTel Group as deputy chair.

As GSMA Chair, Richard will oversee the strategic direction of the organisation, which represents more than 750 of the world’s mobile operators, as well as over 350 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem.

“I am honoured to be elected to serve as Chair of the GSMA and look forward to working closely with the rest of the Board, the GSMA leadership team and our entire membership to address the critical issues facing our industry and our customers,” said Stéphane Richard, chairman and chief executive officer of Orange.

“Mobile operators and our wider industry have a key role to play in promoting a safer and more inclusive digital world, while building the infrastructure and services that will carry us forward as we enter this new era of intelligent connectivity.”

The GSMA Board has 26 members, including 25 operator representatives from the world’s largest operator groups as well as smaller, independent operators with global representation. The GSMA’s director general Mats Granryd also serves on the GSMA Board.

Stéphane Richard replaces Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises and current GSMA Chair, who will step down from the Board at the end of 2018. A full list of the GSMA Board for the 2019-2020 term is available here.

