Huawei delivered a keynote speech at the 2018 AfricaCom on how to build a fully connected Africa. The speech title was “Zero wait, LTE evolution towards 5G wins the future.” Huawei is committed to bringing full connectivity values to Africa in most innovative and economical fashion.

Over the last decade, the company has been actively engaging global carriers and connectivity stakeholders to develop a mature LTE ecosystem, improve user experience, and facilitate application innovation. A collaborative environment orchestrated by governments is needed to roll out favorable policies and regulations so that societies can benefit more from wireless broadband, and seize opportunities for new growth in Africa transitioning to 5G.

Africa is seeing faster population growth than the rest of the world and over half of the people across the continent aged under 25. Such rapid increase and demographic structure suggest huge potential. The MBB penetration rate in Africa is only 42.7%, while 4G penetration rate is merely 6.1%. 403 million population are still unconnected. These numbers indicate enormous room for growth for ICT infrastructure.

Walter Wang, president of Huawei Wireless Network Marketing and Solution Sales, remarked during his speech that 4G LTE is still the primary choice for the globe before 2025, when it comes to the radio access technology options among 2G, 3G, 4G LTE and 5G NR. Every LTE investment is a 5G investment.

“Zero Wait, LTE Evolution towards 5G Wins the Future,” said Walter Wang. “Huawei has successfully deployed 5G technologies on 4G networks. This not only optimises the investment structure, but also facilitates operators in achieving optimal LTE evolution. Such solutions aim to help African operators in addressing capacity challenges, including sectorisation, Massive MIMO, site densification, and optimum spectrum utilisation. In addition, the introduction of Huawei CloudAIR 2.0 will support flexible demand-based spectrum allocation between GSM, UMTS, LTE, and 5G NR increasing spectral efficiency and reducing operation cost.”

LTE Evolution with Gbps experience can give rise to WTTx, NB-IoT, and video services, facilitate business growth, and speed up investment return.

Walter Wang also introduced Huawei’s 5G progress. Huawei has been actively engaged in providing innovative solutions, such as 3D-shaping and uplink and downlink decoupling, to tackle challenges in 5G deployment. Huawei has also released end-to-end commercial products covering wireless networks, core networks, bearer networks, and terminals in preparation for commercial 5G. To date, Huawei has signed more than 20 commercial 5G contracts with operators from Europe, Middle East and East Asia. There has been over 10,000 sites of 5G equipment in shipment for those operators.

Huawei advocates concerted efforts among governments, telecom regulators, investment institutions, operators, equipment vendors, and vertical industry partners to promote rapid LTE deployment across Africa. The aim is to bridge the digital divide, and build a fully connected Africa.

