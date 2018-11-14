Comarch has been selected by Orange Spain to implement a comprehensive BSS solution covering the full chain of billing, charging, and revenue functionalities. It will streamline the processes spanning from network data mining, through rating and charging, to the delivery of financial documents and clearing of payments.

The Comarch BSS system will help X by Orange, a subsidiary of Orange Spain, to provide a platform of digital services in the cloud for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Numerous partners are involved in the project, which entails extensive integration efforts.

José María San José, CTIO at X by Orange said: “X by Orange required a billing system that would facilitate revenue management for new services based on very specific demands of SMEs. Functionalities such as real-time charging, support for the development of new business models with partners and effective monetisation are now key in expanding a telco business in the digital world, and we were impressed with the capabilities of Comarch BSS in that regard.”

“Our system is well tailored to the needs of telecom clients requiring cloud-based billing and working with multiple partners – and was therefore an excellent fit for X by Orange” added Dorota Zimny, managing director, Iberia at Comarch.

Comarch was selected by Orange Spain at the beginning of 2018, and the service powered by Comarch BSS was successfully launched within a few months, in September 2018. This is only the latest project carried out by Comarch within the Orange Group, as the company is already cooperating with Orange affiliates in Poland and Luxembourg.

The X by Orange ecosystem’s offer will include three key areas: cybersecurity, to grant protection against attacks on computers and devices with the help of virtual networks, digitisation, to help with the rapid introduction of new services through the cloud, and collaboration, to streamline enterprise communications thanks to easy videoconferencing and a cloud-based switchboard.

Entitled ‘The easy cloud to boost your company’, X by Orange’s ecosystem will help to bring virtualised services to SMEs that only recently had been available to large corporations.

