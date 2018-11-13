Ricardo Villadiego of Cyxtera

Cyxtera Technologies, the secure infrastructure company, announced that Forrester Research, a providing global research and advisory firm, has named Cyxtera as a strong performer in its report “The Forrester Wave Zero Trust eXtended Ecosystem Providers, Q4 2018.”

Forrester introduced Zero Trust to address the need to segment and secure network access across IT environments and eliminate inherent trust assumptions. These capabilities are an increasing priority for companies today who must lower their risk without impeding business operations.

Forrester notes: “This market is growing because more security leaders see Zero Trust as a way to address their top challenges. Growth is in large part due to security pros increasingly relying on vendors to act as both technical integrator and long-term partner for planning and actualising the architectural recommendation of the Zero Trust eXtended ecosystem framework.”

Forrester noted the following about Cyxtera: “It has a strong capability set for enabling cloud workload security and application isolation and security. This solution set is directly related to the ZTX workloads area, and Cyxtera excels in this regard.” Cyxtera received the highest possible scores in the workload security and ZTX vision and strategy criteria.

“A Zero Trust approach is essential for organisations to effectively defend against the epidemic of over-entitled network access,” said Ricardo Villadiego, general manager, Cyxtera Security and Anti-Fraud.

“Our flagship enterprise security platform, AppGate SDP, delivers by helping organisations dramatically reduce their attack surface and provide intelligent, adaptive access controls built for today’s hybrid IT environments. We’re proud that Cyxtera is named a strong performer in the Wave report, a validation, in our opinion, of our Zero Trust vision and commitment to helping organisations build cyber resilience and secure their critical applications and business systems.” The cornerstone of Cyxtera’s Zero trust platform is AppGate SDP.

Features of AppGate SDP include:

Live Entitlements automatically and constantly adjust network access based on a user’s identity and context without manual interactions

AppGate’s Segment of one provides granular network micro-segmentation based on policy, dramatically reducing an enterprise’s network attack surface

Single-Packet Authorisation technology securely cloaks AppGate infrastructure so that only verified users can communicate with the system

A massively scalable and distributed architecture provides consistent security across all workloads and applications – on dedicated infrastructure as well as public clouds

