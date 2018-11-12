Emmanuel Lugagne Delpon of Ngmn

Peter Meissner, CEO of Ngmn, said: “We are delighted to welcome Emmanuel Lugagne Delpon as our new board chairman for 2018 to 2020. Emmanuel, senior vice president of Orange Labs Networks, brings substantial management and strategic competence as well as a strong background in IT and Telecommunications to the Board.”

“We are looking forward to his leadership and guidance as we embark on commercialisation of 5G and further strengthening NGMN’s impact”.

Emmanuel Lugagne Delpon, said: “I am excited to be leading the Board at such a challenging time for 5G development and eager to steer Ngmn’s strategy to cope with these challenges. The work Ngmn does for the mobile ecosystem is impressive in its scope and ambition and I am fully committed to continue the Alliance’s valuable work together with my Board colleagues”.

In its Board meeting Ngmn has also emphasised the importance of several key activities, which will be critical to the ongoing development and ultimately the deployment of 5G around the world. Among these flagship projects are the Trial and Testing Initiative, Vertical URLLC Requirements, E2E 5G Security, Telco Cloud and NFVI, Rural Coverage and Spectrum and Deployment Efficiency.

This news comes during the successful Ngmn Industry Conference & Exhibition, the Alliance’s 7th, being held in Vancouver, Canada and concluding today. The conference has already attracted more than 400 visitors and is exploring the latest technology and thought leadership in 5G mobile broadband.

