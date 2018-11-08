NordVPN, one of the world’s providing VPN service providers, is introducing yet another advanced cybersecurity solution. Following the latest technology trends, the company announced taking the first steps towards the adoption of WireGuard – the protocol that might become a future industry standard.

“WireGuard is a relatively simple yet extremely fast and modern open-source protocol that utilises state-of-the-art cryptography,” says Laura Tyrell, press officer at NordVPN. “Even though WireGuard is still at the early stage of development, at NordVPN we’re always open for innovations, new trends, and R&D breakthroughs. We believe that WireGuard may help us remain the world’s most advanced VPN service in the future.”

According to NordVPN’s Press Officer, although WireGuard is still under development, its capabilities seem very promising. Its simplicity, ease of implementation and management are likely to significantly surpass OpenVPN, the protocol that is commonly used in the VPN market at the moment. Additionally, WireGuard’s encryption speed blows the IPsec group protocols out of the water.

WireGuard uses state-of-the-art cryptography modules. A whitepaper published by the protocol’s developers says: “The virtual tunnel interface is based on a proposed fundamental principle of secure tunnels: an association between a peer public key and a tunnel source IP address. It uses a single round trip key exchange, based on NoiseIK, and handles all session creation transparently to the user using a novel timer state machine mechanism. Short pre-shared static keys – Curve25519 points – are used for mutual authentication in the style of OpenSSH.”

The whitepaper continues: “The protocol provides strong perfect forward secrecy in addition to a high degree of identity hiding. Transport speed is accomplished using ChaCha20Poly1305 authenticated-encryption for encapsulation of packets in UDP.”

NordVPN is a trusted online security tool, used by over 8 million Internet users worldwide. It offers military-grade encryption with advanced privacy solutions to ensure secure access to all online resources. NordVPN maintains a strict no-logs policy, which means it does not collect or retain any records of user activity. It is also recognised by the most influential tech sites and IT security specialists.

While the WireGuard protocol is not yet publicly available at NordVPN, a proof of concept can already be taken for a test drive. “Journalists and security experts are welcome to apply for early access to test the WireGuard protocol with NordVPN. To do that, please contact us through our Press section on NordVPN.com,” says Laura Tyrell, press officer at NordVPN.

