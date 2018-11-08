NetFoundry announced the release of the NetFoundry Gateway for Microsoft Azure Stack. The pre-built NetFoundry gateway makes it simple, secure and cost-effective to spin up a connection to Azure Stack in minutes, allowing for networking ubiquity across the Azure ecosystem and simple multi-cloud connectivity.

The solution will be available via Microsoft Azure Stack Marketplace and follows the release of NetFoundry’s AppWANs earlier this year. Along with Azure, Azure Stack, Azure IoT and Azure Virtual WAN integrations, NetFoundry enables businesses to effectively manae workloads across Azur, without bespoke solutions for each.

Using NetFoundry, there is no need for hardware or complex routing and configuration historically associated with traditional connectivity solutions. Once Gateways are spun up, administrators can create application specific networks called AppWANs, connecting apps to any number of devices in real-time, overlaid atop the public Internet and managed through a centralised management console.

NetFoundry’s platform brings flexibility and agility to networking, with the ability to make changes on-the-fly, establish policies driven by identity, context, and application need, as well as easily interconnect many virtual networks within cloud providers as an alternative to transitive routing.

“Businesses need to be able to agilely and securely run their apps across different Azure environments. Now that Microsoft has tested and approved NetFoundry for their Azure Stack Marketplace, businesses can leverage a single NetFoundry solution across Azure Cloud, Azure Virtual WAN and Azure Stack. Since the NetFoundry solution doesn’t depend on any specific network provider or hardware, businesses get software-defined, Zero Trust application connectivity from anywhere across Azure Stack, Azure Cloud and Azure Virtual WAN.” Galeal Zino, CEO NetFoundry

Vijay Tewari, director, Azure Stack Infrastructure at Microsoft Corp. said, “By adding Microsoft Azure Stack connectivity to the Azure and Azure Virtual WAN application connectivity solutions, NetFoundry enables businesses to run their workloads across multiple Azure environments. This means businesses get software-defined, Zero Trust Azure connectivity from anywhere to anywhere.”

