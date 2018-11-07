Hans Vestberg of Verizion

To deliver new best-in-class customer experiences and to ensure first-to-market leadership in the 5G era, Verizon Communications Inc announced a new operating structure focused on three customer-facing areas: Consumer, Business and Verizon Media Group / Oath.

These groups will be supported by a network and IT organisation, and corporate-wide staff functions. The changes will be effective Jan. 1, 2019. Verizon expects to transition to financial reporting under the new structure during second-quarter 2019.

“This new structure reflects a clear strategy that starts with Verizon customers,” said CEO Hans Vestberg. “We’re building on our network transformation efforts and the Intelligent Edge architecture to deliver new customer experiences and optimise the growth opportunities we see as leaders in the 5G era. We’re focused on how our technology can benefit customers’ lives and society at large.”

Verizon Consumer Group will include the consumer segment for both the company’s wireless and wireline businesses, including wireless wholesale. It will be led by Ronan Dunne, currently executive vice president and president of Verizon Wireless.

Verizon Business Group will include the wireless and wireline enterprise, small and medium business, and government businesses, as well as wireline wholesale and Verizon Connect, the company’s telematics business. It will be led by Tami Erwin, currently executive vice president – Wireless Operations.