Calix, Inc. has launched the Calix GigaSpire powered by EXOS, the Experience Operating System. Subscribers are spending more than $2 billion (€1.75 billion) each year with consumer electronics retailers in a quest to improve their Wi-Fi and smart home connectivity. Now, communications service providers (CSPs) can be the first to market with a system that delivers the most powerful mesh Wi-Fi in the world, universal IoT support and Amazon Alexa built-in. By seizing the initiative in the smart home, CSPs can elevate their revenues by capturing subscriber spend while delivering an unmatched subscriber experience.

The combination of the GigaSpire and the EXOS operating system creates a unique smart home system that is currently available in two models – the GigaSpire BLAST and the GigaSpire MAX. Both GigaSpire models will provide:

– As the first carrier-class Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) system, the GigaSpire will dramatically improve bandwidth throughput and wireless coverage across the subscriber premises. The system features 12 Wi-Fi streams with 8 available to Wi-Fi backhaul. With the GigaSpire, CSPs can support the broadest possible range of high-bandwidth services and connect hundreds of devices throughout the subscriber premises. Intelligent Bandwidth Optimisation – By integrating the latest Multi-User, Multiple-input and Multiple-output (MU-MIMO) technology, the GigaSpire is capable of supporting up to 8 simultaneous, symmetrical data streams to dramatically expand network capacity and improve efficiency. This capability enables the GigaSpire to optimise bandwidth delivery across hundreds of devices connected to a smart home network.

While every GigaSpire smart home system is powered by the EXOS operating system, the GigaSpire MAX takes full advantage of the modular, industry-standard architecture of EXOS. Thanks to this architecture, the GigaSpire MAX is the ultimate smart home system as it adds:

Universal, seamless and managed IoT – In addition to Wi-Fi 6, the GigaSpire MAX includes full support for the latest IoT protocols – Zigbee, ZWave, combo BlueTooth Low-Energy and BlueTooth Classic. Because the GigaSpire MAX supports all of these standards, CSPs can now offer the widest array of smart home services in the market. Thanks to EXOS, all of this IoT functionality can be managed in a fully integrated manner through the best-in-class Calix Smart Home subscriber application.

With the launch of the GigaSpire, CSPs now have a smart home system that will give them the upper hand in the battle for the smart home and the means to deliver an unmatched subscriber experience.

“The Calix GigaSpire smart home systems include all of the advanced features and functionality service providers need to respond to changing subscriber demands,” said Shane Eleniak, SVP of Platforms for Calix. “The unprecedented combination of Wi-Fi 6 and universal IoT connectivity with voice services built-in—all powered by EXOS—allows service providers to elevate both their brand and the subscriber experience.

The ability to add new subscriber services without complex deployments, make this far and away the best smart home solution on the market. The fact that it’s only available to service providers will allow them to elevate their position in the subscribers’ lives and deliver a solution that is future-proof. Instead of a capital expense, their smart home systems will become a strategic weapon and a platform for growth.”

