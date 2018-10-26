OTTtv World Summit
Event Date: 27 November 2018 – 28 November 2018,
London, UK
This November, on the 27th & 28th, players from across the digital tv ecosystem including broadcasters, OTT, and content owners will gather at the Inmarsat for the OTTtv World Summit!
This is the only global event that looks at OTT video services from strategic and practical aspects.
Speakers Include:
- Will Ennett, Head of Pay TV, TalkTalk
- Heather Killen, CEO, Horse & Country TV
- Kelly McAree, Head of Proposition, Now TV
- Henrik Eklund, CEO, Newstag
- Emmi Vainionpaa, Director of Pay TV, C More
- Nick Walters, CEO, Hopster
Save 20% with the code VANILLA here
category: Events