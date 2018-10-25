Event Date: 5 November 2018 – 8 November 2018,

Bucharest, Romania

ITSF 2018 is the largest time and synchronisation event in the world, attracting over 200 delegates and major industry sponsors from over 30 countries covering applications such as Telecoms, Finance, Energy, Transport, Broadcast and Defence.

The world class program runs alongside the largest exhibition of time transfer solutions in the world, making ITSF 2018 the place to be to learn about the latest technologies, influence standards, meet new customers and see cutting-edge equipment and solutions first-hand.

Follow this link for more information: http://itsf2018.executiveindustryevents.com/Event/home