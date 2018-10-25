Ricardo Villadiego of Cyxtera

Cyxtera Technologies, a secure infrastructure company, has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency status for its AppGate SDP solution and expertise in Infrastructure Security.

AppGate SDP is a Software-Defined Perimeter designed around the individual, built for the cloud and based on the Zero Trust model. It takes an “authenticate first, connect second” approach, ensuring that only authorised users can connect over an encrypted connection to cloud instances and resources.

“Cloud environments are dynamic by nature, where servers are continuously created and decommissioned, create an environment where traditional security tools cannot keep pace,” said Ricardo Villadiego, general manager, Cyxtera Secure Access and Anti-Fraud.

“Typically, admins grant users access to all the services running on all instances, which exposes a wide attack surface. With AppGate SDP, organisations can now arm their DevOps teams with the right tool to implement security at the same speed used to deploy cloud and develop code, removing operational and security limitations that come with VPN and other legacy solutions.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from start-ups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology Partners in the AWS Partner Network (APN) with deep industry experience and expertise.

