Event date: 4 – 6 December 2018

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Digital innovation continues to accelerate across Latin America, and 5G and IoT technology offers further opportunity for fast and effective methods of communication. While this technology promises to be transformational, implementing the technology brings challenges. As the region races towards the 4th Industrial Revolution, GSMA Mobile 360 Series – Latin America 2018 convenes over 800 senior tech leaders to address these challenges and continue the trend towards rapid and progressive innovation.

Mobile 360 – Latin America offers three insightful days packed with keynote presentations, panel discussions, startup pitches, GSMA Latin America Working Groups meetings, sponsor-led workshops, an Innovation Showcase, the new #BetterFuture Stage, and valuable networking opportunities with leaders of innovation in Latin America.

Taking place in a new location, Buenos Aires, Mobile 360 – Latin America provides an opportunity for mobile operators, regulators, and key stakeholders to share their views on the disruption that telcos are delivering across the continent.

From startups to regulators, network operators to tech hardware manufacturers, healthcare to banks, the event brings together stakeholders from across the digital ecosystem as well as adjacent industries looking to celebrate the best of innovation in the region.

Join us in Buenos Aires, Argentina on 4-6 December 2018. Register to attend at www.mobile360series.com/latin-america.