David Sharpley, Incognito Software

Having recently won a significant contract with Filipino operator Globe, David Sharpley, the chief executive of Incognito Software, talks to VanillaPlus managing editor George Malim about the deployment and how he sees operators’ needs changing as their digital transformations progress and devices proliferate in the Internet of Things (IoT) mainstream.

George Malim: Please can you tell me about the Globe deployment?

David Sharpley: Globe is an operator with a combination of mobile and fixed line services and has a combination of DSL, fibre and fixed wireless broadband services ­– Incognito Software is helping Globe across all forms of broadband. Our Digital Home Experience system helps them manage devices inside the home and we’re doing that across multiple connection technologies and with out apps integrated into every single customer service representative (CSR) within Globe. There are more than 2,000 CSRs and all now have access to our applications which they use to help automate and digitise transactions with the device regardless of which type it is.

Incognito is focused on the digitisation of those interactions with the idea of reducing CSR call times and the number of truck rolls. Now, we can do remote diagnostics, reset the modem and reset passwords. These were very costly things and, given Globe’s market’s relatively low GDP, the per subscriber, per device cost of interactions was an issue that needed addressing. Since we’ve deployed in support of more than one million devices, CSR time has been reduced by 30% and truck roll by 50%. That’s real money!

GM: How do you plan to develop Incognito Software’s offering further?

DS: We’re looking at how to extend as more digital devices come online and focusing on how to be more proactive as IoT devices come into the home. Managing the digital home is what we do as a core competency. We have millions of devices in production at Altice in the US, Cox Communications and multiple implementations at Claro properties in South America. In Mexico, we have more than 80% of the market.

GM: Are there differences in how operators are deploying your systems?

DS: Some are more advanced than others. Globe, for example, was very interested in helping to improve productivity and we enable CSRs to achieve this. We enable customers to self-care so there are fewer calls to the call centre and we can integrate capabilities into self-care systems. People don’t want to call the call centre, they want to do things themselves and get instant gratification.

GM: You joined Incognito Software about 18 months ago. What attracted you to the company?

DS: We are leaders in managing digital home experiences, we have 200 customers around the world and we continue to grow. Incognito Software is a great company and also unusual in its ownership. The company is part of Volaris which is a Constellation Software company. However, in contrast to most investors, which seek to harmonise everything, Constellation takes the opposite approach and wants every company to retain its own brand and operate separately. However, we also benefit from service providers knowing we’re part of a larger organisation. They don’t need to be concerned about where the company will be in two years’ time. Constellation never sells a company, it provides financial stability and that creates confidence when it comes to vendor selection.