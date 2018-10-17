Israel-based cybersecurity company Allot recently conducted a survey on home consumers’ use of IoT devices in their homes and their attitudes towards the levels of protection associated with those appliances.

While the survey focused on home IoT use and concerns about the security of IoT devices, the survey also revealed that the more connected, or “smart” a home became, the greater the chance that those consumers would pay for cybersecurity protection.

Allot surveyed 1,261 consumers ranging in age from 18 to 60+ from 10 countries and asked them about their use of IoT devices in their homes. The study revealed that 50% of those polled were concerned about a cyberattacks and loss of privacy caused by devices such as smart phones, tablets, and home entertainment equipment, while 74% were worried about the ability of IoT devices to spy on their children.

Survey respondents also expressed concern about IoT device cost, complexity, and the over-dependency on all connected “things”. Results also indicated that most respondents were prepared to pay for additional cybersecurity services.

