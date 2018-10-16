Sergio Brito of Aloo Telecom

Aloo Telecom, one of the telecoms groups in Brazil, has deployed the Infinera Cloud Xpress and Infinera DTN-X, according to Infinera, provider of Intelligent Transport Networks.

This is designed to address increasing bandwidth demand on its long-haul and data centre interconnect networks. Aloo serves more than 3,000 private and public-sector clients including cloud operators, internet content providers and service providers across 14 Brazilian states.

As demand for capacity on Aloo’s network grows, the Infinera Cloud Xpress and DTN-X with Instant Bandwidth allow Aloo to activate additional capacity in minutes and pay for the capacity as it is activated, reducing the initial cost of deployment while increasing Aloo’s competitive edge in the market.

“Demand for bandwidth continues to grow across Brazil as more businesses move to cloud and broadband operators to expand their footprint in the region,” said Sérgio Brito, director of operations, Aloo Telecom. “Infinera’s solutions are performing better than advertised at delivering the capacity we need, where and when we need it.”

“Aloo’s commitment to bring scalable bandwidth across Brazil aligns with our goal to bring easy-to-deploy, terabit-scale networks to all of Latin America,” said Bob Jandro, senior vice president, Worldwide Sales at Infinera. “We are honored help Aloo as they expand their network.”

