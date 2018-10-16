Els Baert of NetComm

NetComm has launched a new self-install CAT 18 – 4G LTE Residential Gateway that will allow network operators to activate more fixed wireless customers faster and more cost-effectively.

Fixed Wireless uses the mobile network to offer Fixed Broadband services and can be offered everywhere an operator has coverage, but the cost of supplying and installing an outdoor antenna can make delivering the service uneconomical in some cases.

To solve this problem, NetComm has created a new indoor fixed wireless CAT 18 – 4G LTE Residential Gateway that is easy for the customer to install and yet still ensures optimal performance in locations with good signal reception.

Having both the option to install an indoor or outdoor device will significantly increase the potential market opportunity for operators. In remote locations, where the distance between the base station and end-user equipment is large, outdoor antennas are needed to ensure optimal link budgets. In locations closer to the base station, the indoor device can offer a very effective alternative.

“The biggest challenge when rolling out a fixed wireless network is making sure the solution can be deployed cost-effectively at scale,” said Els Baert, director of marketing and communications at NetComm.

“We have spent a lot of time and effort working towards solutions that don’t only give operators the best performance but can easily be installed. This results in lower activation costs for operators and the ability to get customers connected faster.”

The CAT 18 – 4G LTE Residential Gateway uses the same technology as its outdoor counterpart. This results in a reduced number of qualification and testing cycles for the introduction of this new device given that the outdoor version has already been approved in the network.

The CAT 18 – 4G LTE Residential Gateway looks like a standard residential gateway, providing Wi-Fi, voice and Ethernet connectivity in the home, but instead of having a wired input, it uses a SIM card to connect to the 4G LTE network.

It has a powerful dual-band 11ac Wi-Fi network allowing end-users to connect to multiple Wi-Fi devices, such as tablets and notebooks, simultaneously. The device also features voice capability, making it the ideal all-in-one device for homes and small businesses.

With fixed wireless looming as a major use case for 5G, NetComm’s new self-install technology could help operators connect a very significant number of new customers to fixed wireless services faster and more cost-effectively.

“There are millions of customers around the world who still don’t have access to fast, reliable broadband,” says Baert.

“By making a fixed wireless connection much easier and more cost-effective, we are really opening up the fixed wireless market for operators and the arrival of 5G will add further exciting opportunities for these operators in the fixed wireless space.”

The CAT 18 – 4G LTE Residential Gateway will be ready for testing Q1, 2019 and will be presented at the Broadband World Forum in Berlin, October 23 – 25, 2018.

