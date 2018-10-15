(Sponsored News) – COLOGNE, 10/2018 – 1NCE, the provider of the world’s first IoT Flat Rate (powered by Deutsche Telekom) has launched a comprehensive Partner Ecosystem to expand its reach within the international IoT market. The partner network comprises renowned IoT companies like Quectel, Codico and many others. It forms the basis for the company’s continuous growth track and enables its partners to better respond to market demands and increase their customer loyalty through constant innovation.



The 1NCE Partner Ecosystem is designed to build up strong partnerships with different categories of IoT enablement partners alongside the IoT value chain and serve the entire ecosystem through one horizontal standard. This includes module manufacturers, distributors, platform providers and many others.

“The rapid growth of our ecosystem reflects the attractiveness of our revolutionary approach to IoT connectivity. We are proud that so many high class IoT companies believe in the quality and sustainability of our offering”, said Alexander Sator, Chief Executive Officer of 1NCE. “Joining forces with extraordinary partners in the IoT business will accelerate both the scaling of our partners’ business models and our own market extension”.

Win-win partnering strategy in dynamic industries

The unique 1NCE Lifetime Fee allows our ecosystem partners to easily add IoT connectivity to their own product and service portfolio, as complex tariffs and monthly billings are replaced by a very simple prepaid contracting model.

“Partnering with top players in each of their market segments will on the one hand help them to better serve their customers in the biggest areas of today’s IoT markets, like smart metering, asset tracking, waste management, tank monitoring or vehicle telematics. On the other hand it will also enable a whole range of completely new IoT use cases previously considered too expensive, too complex or too unprofitable – especially in the LPWA spectrum” said Alexander Bufalino, Chief Sales Officer of 1NCE. “Moreover, joining forces with our partners will allow us to gather deep vertical and technological expertise and turn it into new product features and services specifically designed for those segments to run their business perfectly.”

Overcoming the hurdles of fragmented network structures

With LPWA technology such as NB-IoT on the horizon but not yet ubiquitously available in terms of coverage and roaming, companies that want to build an IoT connected device are confronted with a highly fragmented network landscape. 1NCE helps those companies to offer a future-proof solution in the transition phase from 2G/3G to LPWAN-Technologies. As the first MVNO worldwide, 1NCE offers a multimode SIM Card, which enables a seamless switch between 2G, 3G and NB-IoT (increasingly available in coverage and roaming) in one card.

1NCE is constantly expanding its network. Companies interested in partnering with 1NCE should contact: sales@1nce.com