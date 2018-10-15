Nearly a year after its launch in mainland France, Orange launched its new Orange Bank banking offer in Guadeloupe, Martinique, French Guiana, Mayotte and Réunion Island.

Orange Bank is currently the only French bank to offer a service which is both free and instantaneous and includes innovative features and Djingo, a 24/7 virtual advisor.

Mobile banking offer

With Orange Bank, Orange has not simply digitised traditional banking usages: it has designed them for mobile from the outset. At Orange Bank, most transactions and customer-bank interactions are mobile based.

Orange Bank customers can:

send money by text message;

Temporarily block their card, and unblock it when they find it;

view their balance instantly;

And with Djingo, their virtual advisor, they can get answers to their questions 24/7.

For customers who prefer a human touch, Orange Bank draws on the strength of Orange’s retail network, with staff members specially trained as certified Banking and Payment Services Agents (IOBSP). These staff members are now available to assist customers with their account opening requests using the Orange Bank digital interface, in authorised stores:

Corner of Rue de la République and Rue Victor Hugo – Fort de France, Martinique

Boulevard du Houelbourg – Baie Mahault, Guadeloupe

Montjoly 2 Shopping Centre – Montjoly, French Guiana

112, rue Jean Chatel – Saint-Denis, Réunion Island

101, rue Hubert Delisle, rond-point des 600 – Le Tampon, Réunion Island

The first point of contact for Orange Bank prospects and customers is Djingo, the virtual advisor.

Djingo can provide personalised answers on over 400 topics. It manages an average of close to 2,500 conversations per day, 52% of which it handles from end to end with no additional input (source: Orange, July 2018). For more complex operations, Djingo puts the customer or prospect in touch with a team of over 200 experts based in Customer Relations Centres in metropolitan France.

Orange Bank offers all the essential services of a traditional bank: bank accounts, bank cards, overdraft authorisations, the customer’s choice of free additional insurance, savings accounts with 1% interest, and personal loans. The offer will gradually be expanded to include new products and services.

‘Inclusive’ bank

There is no income requirement to open an Orange Bank account, and most services are free of charge.

the Orange Bank Visa card is free of charge;

card is free of charge; there are no account maintenance fees if the card linked to the account is used at least three times per month;

one-time immediate or scheduled SEPA transfers are free of charge when the customer enters them independently through the app.

In honour of the launch, new Orange Bank customers will receive a bonus of €80 when they use their debit card and an additional €40 if they are already Orange, Sosh or Koifé ! customers, for a total of up to €120.

Customers can also take advantage of a referral offer starting 4 days after they open their account. They can earn up to €500: €50 per referral, limited to 10 referrals per year.

Paul de Leusse, Orange deputy CEO for Mobile Financial Services and CEO of Orange Bank says that: “Launching our banking services in the overseas Departments and Regions is a major step in the development of Orange Bank. We are thrilled to be offering access to a mobile bank which has already proven its value in mainland France, effective today. Orange Bank was recently ranked as France’s top bank for the quality of its digital customer experience* and was voted the least expensive online bank for young consumers** by meilleurebanque.com.”

* D-Rating Agency, July 2018

** Banking award presented by meilleurebanque.com in 2019 in the category “online bank – national” for the Young Consumers – under 25 category.

Orange’s service diversification

The launch of the Orange Bank offer highlights Orange’s focus on diversifying its services, particularly with mobile financial services, which offer a promising growth outlook. Orange is keenly attuned to how its customers use mobile devices and their expectations in terms of instantaneous, simple, fluid services.

The Group also has recognised expertise in financial services with Orange Money, which now has over 40 million customers in Africa and the Middle East. Its expertise was enhanced by the 2016 acquisition of a majority share in Groupama Bank, which became Orange Bank in 2017. Orange Bank aims to reach 2 million customers in France within a decade.

