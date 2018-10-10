Simon Vye of IX Reach

IX Reach, a global provider of carrier services and connectivity solutions, is partnering with TeleData, data centre, server hosting and workplace recovery providers.

The companies aim to provide cloud connectivity from the facility in Manchester, offering TeleData’s tenants access to its full portfolio of services including direct connect into the cloud.

Due to demand for connectivity and access into the cloud around the North West of England, IX Reach added TeleData’s independently owned and purpose-built 70,000 sq ft facility located within 2km of Manchester airport, 15km from Warrington – where the chemical and pharmaceutical industries are prominent, and the M56 motorway to its network.

“It’s reported that by 2020, cloud computing will cross the $270 billion (€234 billion) mark,” comments Matthew Edgley, commercial director of TeleData. “Having IX Reach with their impressive global reach and who are official partners of Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure and Advanced Tier partners of Amazon AWS present in our data centre will help the local economy and our tenants grow and future-proof their cloud strategies.

Cloud connect also means any customer of IX Reach within other data centres will be able to connect privately and diversely into our own enterprise grade cloud solutions.”

“Offering our range of products and services to TeleData’s customers is not only an exciting move for IX Reach, but it marks the start of a new – and certain to be rewarding – partnership between the two companies,” says Simon Vye, CEO at IX Reach. “Tenants will be able to direct connect into Amazon AWS, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure as well as access our 170+ global PoPs all via a simple cross connect.”

