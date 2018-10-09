Gary Steen of TalkTalk

Infinera, provider of Intelligent Transport Networks, and TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc, the UK’s providing value for money consumer and B2B telecoms provider, announced the deployment of Infinera’s XTM II platform into its metro aggregation network, enabling TalkTalk to rapidly deliver reliable and scalable services to both its residential and business customers.

TalkTalk selected the XTM II for the operational simplicity and reliability of Infinera’s solutions. The XTM II packet-optical platform provides TalkTalk an easy-to-use, low-latency, compact, low-power and scalable platform, delivering future capacity needs for its 4.1 million UK subscribers.

TalkTalk operates several dark fiber metro aggregation networks across the UK, these provide efficient aggregation points for TalkTalk where traditionally 10 gigabits per second (Gbps) dense wavelength-division multiplexing (WDM) technologies have met demand. As network traffic continues to increase, 10 Gbps technology is no longer sufficient.

With the XTM II platform, TalkTalk can activate 100 Gbps and 200 Gbps wavelengths as demand requires. This increases network capacity from the previous 400 Gbps to 8 terabits per second (Tbps) on initial deployment and is upgradeable to 16 Tbps in the future.

The network upgrade is the continuation of a longstanding relationship between both companies and provides TalkTalk with a 20-fold capacity increase to its existing solution, while addressing the increasing challenge of reducing space and power across its estate.

“With Infinera solutions deployed in our network for the past decade, we appreciate the operational simplicity and reliability of the platforms,” said Gary Steen, MD Technology, security & change. “The introduction of Infinera’s XTM II provides a solution that exceeded expectations, providing us with a robust and scalable network while enabling the capacity increase we need to expand our services to meet customer demands.”

“We are delighted to enhance TalkTalk’s network with this upgrade and offer its customers reliable, dedicated capacity,” said Nick Walden, Infinera senior vice president, EMEA. “TalkTalk’s uptake of the XTM II underscores the ease of integrating the XTM Series into an existing Infinera infrastructure, including the Digital Network Administrator software management system, seamlessly.”

